Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

LON WKP opened at GBX 822.50 ($10.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 851.50 ($11.12). The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 793.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.45.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

