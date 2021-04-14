Wirex Token (WXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.79 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $49.79 million and $2.42 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wirex Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00263319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.00718316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,127.87 or 0.99651458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.87 or 0.00839596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,800,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

