Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wipro were worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $130,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

