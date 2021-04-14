Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Wingstop stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.38. 5,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

