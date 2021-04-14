Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 289,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

