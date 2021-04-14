Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 482.2% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of CANSF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
About Willow Biosciences
