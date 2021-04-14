Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 482.2% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CANSF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

