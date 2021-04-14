Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 471,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

