WHALE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $877,364.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $136.98 million and approximately $877,364.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $25.11 or 0.00038943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.00728449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00024058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,151.76 or 0.99495243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.67 or 0.00841640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

