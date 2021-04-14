Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

