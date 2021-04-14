Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

