West Oak Capital LLC Sells 715 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 221,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

