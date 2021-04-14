West Oak Capital LLC Sells 620 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 41,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

