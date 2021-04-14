West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 403,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $332.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

