West Oak Capital LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 57,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,751. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

