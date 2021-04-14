West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $5.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.55 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
