Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

