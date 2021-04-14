Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 462 Shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISRA opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.