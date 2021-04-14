Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 462 Shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISRA opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

