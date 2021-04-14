Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,178 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

