Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,082 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBFG stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

