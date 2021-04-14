Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $489,000 Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Iteris worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $256.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

