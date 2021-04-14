Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 23,909 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

