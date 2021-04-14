Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 112,166 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 221.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Agile Therapeutics worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

