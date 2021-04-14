Wells Fargo & Company Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $311.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.24.

LIN opened at $286.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.74 and a 200-day moving average of $253.81. Linde has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $287.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

