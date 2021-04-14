Wells Fargo & Company Increases Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $67.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.