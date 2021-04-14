Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $57.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALLY. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.55.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 9,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,501. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,052,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

