Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 665,283 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Element Solutions by 136.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Element Solutions by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

