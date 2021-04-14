Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 45,727 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,727 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $415,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

