Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,917 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $325.57 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day moving average of $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.