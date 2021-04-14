Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

