Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.76 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,690 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

