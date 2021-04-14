Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,787 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 2.25% of Mesa Air Group worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.