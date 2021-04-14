Wedbush Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $245.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $236.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.59.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $266.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.