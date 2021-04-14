Wedbush Increases Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $75.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CCS opened at $64.51 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

