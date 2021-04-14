Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

