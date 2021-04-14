WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Wealth Alliance grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

