Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
