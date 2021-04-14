Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

