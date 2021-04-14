WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

