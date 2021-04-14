WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.
About WCF Bancorp
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.