WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $3.96 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00006239 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $940.77 million and approximately $384.81 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00271830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.40 or 0.00731518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.76 or 0.99571206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $539.28 or 0.00849465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

