Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $9.56 on Wednesday, hitting $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,248. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

