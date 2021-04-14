Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $144.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $134.46 on Monday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.