Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.