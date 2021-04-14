Wanchain Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $392.55 million and $41.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00334985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00025464 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010071 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

