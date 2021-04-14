Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,576 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,319. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.