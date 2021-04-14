Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $321.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.41. The firm has a market cap of $344.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

