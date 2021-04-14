Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 2,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

