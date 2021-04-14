Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

