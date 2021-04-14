Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,871 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,285,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,741. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

