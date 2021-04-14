W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $400.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.38.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

