VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,859. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $289.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.