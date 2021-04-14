Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $172,711,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.73. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

